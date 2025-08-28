Sindh on alert to tackle flood contingency: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Senior provincial minister Sharjeel Memon on Thursday said that the Sindh government has been fully alert to tackle any flood contingency, ARY News reported.

Talking to media, minister said that all preparations have been made to tackle the flood situation even the rain falls during flooding.

Provincial minister said that the flood flow currently entering in Sindh, the government has been watchful and closely monitoring the situation. “Currently there is no emergency situation in Sindh,” Sharjeel Memon said.

He said the People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto has been in contact with the chief minister and all other ministers over the water situation.

“We are prepared to address the situation and avoid likely losses,” minister added.

It is to be mentioned here that extremely heavy rainfall as well as releasing water by India into Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers have unleashed devastating floods in Punjab resulting in losses of life and property.

Indus River, the life-giving water source for Sindh, has been mostly in below flooding level so far. However, all floodwater of Chenab, Sutlej, Ravi and tributaries will discharge into the Indus, boosting water levels in the great river before it enters in Sindh.

Indus has been currently in low flood situation at Sindh’s all three barrages at Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri. The water level in the river is expected to surge as Indus River, carrying floodwaters from Punjab will enter in Sindh.