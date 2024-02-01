Sindh allows citizens to register property online

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has approved the Registration (Sindh Amendment) Ordinance 2024 through which the people could get their property registered to the Board of Revenue online.

As per Governor spokesperson, people will now be able to submit applications or documents for registration of their property to the Board of Revenue while at home or anywhere else. Documents filed for registration would be verified online from the database

After verification of documents, the applicant would be notified through SMS or email for payment of fee or tax.

Kamran Khan Tessori signed the ordinance and it is immediately in effect across the province. The Governor of Sindh has approved the ordinance under the powers conferred upon him under Clause (1) of Article 128 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

