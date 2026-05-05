KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved significant tax relief for bike taxi riders, aiming to support the low-income class and ease financial pressures on one of the most vulnerable working groups.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House, where over Rs30 billion worth of development, welfare, and reform initiatives were also approved, according to a statement issued by the Sindh Chief Minister’s House on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on key sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, governance reforms, and public relief measures across Sindh.

Tax Relief for Motorcycle Ride Services

To protect livelihoods and reduce ride cancellations, the cabinet approved a reduction in Sindh Sales Tax (SST) on motorcycle passenger services.

The SST on net fares earned by motorcycle riders using ride-hailing platforms such as Bykea has been reduced from 5 % to 2 %, according to the statement.

Officials said the measure is expected to have a financial impact of approximately Rs120 million annually.

SEPRA Appointment

The cabinet also moved to strengthen the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority (SEPRA) by approving the appointment of Faisal Malik as Member (Finance & Policy), ensuring the authority’s full operationalisation.

Revised Vice Chancellor Appointment Framework

In a move to modernise higher education governance, the cabinet approved amendments to the Vice Chancellor appointment process. The maximum age limit for candidates has been increased from 62 to 65 years, while required experience has been raised from 15 to 20 years, along with a minimum of 10 Higher Education Commission-recognised publications.

Recruitment Rules for Educational Boards

The cabinet approved the Draft Recruitment Rules and Service Regulations 2026 for all seven Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Sindh.

Key positions, including Chairman, Secretary, Controller of Examinations, and Audit Officer, will now be filled through a standardised search and selection committee. The Chairman’s position (BPS-19/20) will require candidates aged 40–55, with a first-division Master’s degree and 15 years of senior management experience.

Officials said the move aims to ensure transparency and bring recruitment processes under formal government oversight.

Human Rights and Health Initiatives

The cabinet approved the Sindh Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and referred it to the provincial assembly. The amendment incorporates “Business and Human Rights” into the legal framework in line with UN guiding principles and extends the tenure of the chairperson and members from four to five years.

It also allows former judges of the superior courts to serve as chairperson.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the establishment of the Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplant under a new law to expand specialised transplant services in the region.