Public holiday announced on Dec 27

KARACHI: The caretaker Sindh government has announced a public holiday on December 27 (tomorrow) on account of the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister of Sindh, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, granted approval for a province-wide public holiday tomorrow (Dec 27).

According to a spokesperson, the entire province will observe a public holiday in honour of the late Benazir Bhutto.

Meanwhile, a notification has also been issued in this regard. All offices, autonomous or semi-autonomous, working under the Sindh government will remain closed as per the notification.

On December 27, 2007, PPP leader Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun and suicide bomb attack after an election rally in Rawalpindi, weeks after she returned to Pakistan from years in self-imposed exile.