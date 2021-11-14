Sindh announces to launch Hari Card Scheme for Kharif crops

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced Hari Card Scheme for the Kharif crop, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan said that the Sindh government will provide a subsidy of Rs1,500 per acre for the crops of cotton and rice and on DAP fertilizer.

Overall subsidy of Rs3,607 million will be given to the farmers via Hari Card from the Sindh Bank in the province. The subsidy will be given to the farmers for Kharif crops for the year 2021, he added.

Earlier, the then Sindh’s Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu had said the provincial government will extend Rs. three billion subsidy to farmers this year under the Hari Card Scheme.

He had further added that the agriculture department will register one million cultivators under the scheme.

Rahu had said that small farmers will be registered under the scheme.

