Sindh announces to promote students without exams this year

KARACHI: The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department on Thursday approved new academic year 2024-24 schedule and announced the promotion of students without exams this year, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the government has decided to promote students of grades I-III without exams, while exams for classes IV to VIII will be held after Eid.

For classes 4 to 8, exams will be held from the April 15 to April 27 while for classes 9 and 10, the board exams will be conducted in May.

As per notification issued by the provincial department on Thursday, the new academic year 2024-25 will begin from August 1, 2024, instead of April 1, 2024.

However, the summer vacation in the institutions for the academic session 2024-25 will start from June 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024, and winter vacations for the session will start from December 21, 2024, to December 31, 2024.