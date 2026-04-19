Sindh approves 6MGD water treatment plant for Hyderabad

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday chaired a meeting over construction of 6MGD water treatment plant in Hyderabad.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro briefed the meeting about Hyderabad’s water project and said that the water treatment project will help to overcome water shortage in the city.

Sindh’s chief minister directed for immediate implementation of the project and approved 22 acres of land for it. He also urged to improve the water supply system. “We want water supply facility to all citizens”.

He ordered timely enforcement of the water treatment plant project to ensure better water supply to Hyderabad, Qasimabad and adjacent areas.

“All legal and administrative formalities should be completed rapidly,” chief minister said. He urged the planning and development department to complete the work briskly.

He said the project will enhance the water filtration capacity of Hyderabad adding that it is a matter of public hygiene, better standard of life and sustainable urban development.

He also stressed for transparency in land use and said that the water treatment project will be strictly monitored.