Sindh approves FC deployment for Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge project

KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday decided to handover security of the under construction Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge to the FC, ARY News reported.

A meeting chaired by Secretary Sindh Home Department taken decision in view of the law-and-order situation in Katcha area.

The meeting was briefed that Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge has been 12 kilometers in length and eight kilometers of which yet to be constructed.

The meeting was informed that deployment of FC along with police and rangers, is necessary in view of the security situation in Katcha area.

The bandits have recently kidnapped three workers of the bridge project and project director had refused to work on the under-construction bridge without proper security.

Sindh Cabinet had approved the project in October 2021 with the promise to complete it by July 2023.

The cabinet was also informed about construction of a link road to M-9 motorway.

Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge on Indus River being built with an estimated cost of 14 billion rupees, the cabinet was briefed. “The two-kilometer bridge would have four-lane road,” the cabinet informed.

The provincial cabinet was briefed that a 12.8 kilometers long approach road will be constructed along the Ghotki side of the bridge, while 15.2 kilometers long approach road will be built off the bridge on Kandhkot side.

The bridge as well as approach roads will be completed by July 2023, it was informed.