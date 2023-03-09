Sindh approves funds for anti-bandit operation in Katcha area

KARACHI: Sindh Cabinet on Thursday approved funds for military-grade weapons to launch an anti-bandit operation in Katcha area, ARY News reported.

Secretary home department and the I.G. Police Sindh in a briefing to the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, said that the police will require military-grade arms to launch an effective operation against bandits in Katcha area (riverine forest along the Indus River).

The cabinet session was briefed that the January 05 session of the apex committee had recommended procurement of military-grade weapons, which requires 2.7 billion rupees funds.

Provincial cabinet approved the funds and procurement of required arms. Sindh government will get NOC from the interior ministry after cabinet’s approval.

Sindh cabinet decided to conduct joint operation against dacoits in katcha area, which will be participated by Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan police departments. “It will be a joint and pre-planned operation,” Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

The Sindh police had in January sought Rs2.79 billion for the purchase of military-grade sophisticated and heavy weapons.

As per the summary, the police department wanted to purchase modern equipment for aerial surveillance and attack, including 20 Ababeel quadcopters, four command and control system buses or containers, sniper rifles 12.7mm bore with night vision capability, and grenade launchers.

The letter pointed out the November 6, 2022 attack, wherein at least seven policemen including a DSP and two SHOs were martyred in katcha area of Ghotki.

The letter further stated that several notorious criminal gangs were operating in the riverine area. “Since January 2022, numerous operations were conducted in such areas, in which almost 10 policemen were martyred,” it added.

What is Katcha Area?

The riverine forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.

