KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of a mega graveyard in Karachi and allocated 500 acres of land for the project.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over the cabinet meeting at the CM House, where more than Rs30 billion worth of development, welfare, and reform initiatives were approved.

The meeting focused on infrastructure development, healthcare, education, governance reforms, and public relief measures across Sindh.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, the chief secretary, and relevant administrative officials.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the provincial government remains committed to accelerating development activities while ensuring relief for vulnerable groups affected by inflation and economic challenges.

He added that the government is simultaneously focusing on infrastructure improvement, social protection, healthcare reforms, digital governance, and institutional strengthening to enhance public service delivery.

Hyderabad graveyard

The cabinet approved Rs252.206 million for the construction of a graveyard in Hyderabad, along with Rs800 million for new water supply pipelines in Qasimabad. A new water line will also be laid to supply the 6 MGD Khanpota Water Treatment Plant.

For Karachi infrastructure, Rs6.5 billion was approved as grant-in-aid for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to rehabilitate roads across 24 Town Municipal Corporations.

The chief minister directed the finance department to release funds immediately to begin rehabilitation work.

Mega Graveyard in Karachi

Addressing the growing demand for burial space in the provincial capital, the cabinet approved the allocation of 500 acres of land in Deh Mitha Ghar, District Malir, for a mega graveyard.

The land has been reserved for the Local Government Department for the development of the facility.