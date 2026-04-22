KARACHI: The government of Sindh has approved proposals for new Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects for 2026–27, including additional carriageways and road dualisation schemes aimed at improving connectivity in both upper and lower Sindh.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, which also reviewed progress on ongoing PSDP projects for 2025–26 and outlined a forward strategy for the upcoming development program.

Senior provincial ministers and officials attended the meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, where authorities presented an update on major infrastructure schemes currently under implementation.

The Chief Minister was informed that five major road infrastructure projects, with a cumulative cost of over Rs140.9 billion, are currently under implementation with a cost-sharing arrangement between the federal and provincial governments.

These include the extension of the 36-km Sindh Coastal Highway, the 150-km Rohri – Guddu Barrage road improvement, the 31.4-km Dualisation of Tando Allahyar – Tando Adam road, the 135-km Dualisation of Mehran Highway (Nawabshah – Ranipur), and the 221-km Sanghar–Rohri (N-5) road improvement.

The CM was told that several projects have made significant progress, while others are at tendering or early execution stages. Around Rs17.94 billion has been released so far this financial year, with overall expenditure steadily increasing.

Murad Ali Shah directed departments to accelerate work and address bottlenecks, including the relocation of utility lines, the shifting of electricity poles, and the removal of encroachments. He described delays due to administrative or technical issues as unacceptable.

He also called for faster relocation of gas pipelines, power infrastructure and watercourses that are affecting project timelines.

The Chief Minister stressed that the quality of construction must not be compromised. “These road projects are lifelines for our economy. They must be built to last and completed on time to provide maximum benefit to the people,” he said.

He added that improved road infrastructure would help boost trade, reduce travel time and support sectors such as agriculture and industry.

The CM meeting also reviewed and endorsed key proposals for the upcoming PSDP 2026 – 27, including additional carriageway from Jacobabad Bypass to Kandhkot (100 km), Dualisation of the Thatta – Sujawal – Badin road (112 km), and a Dual carriageway from Dadu to Dokri via key stations (84 km).

The Chief Minister said these projects would significantly improve connectivity in lower and upper Sindh, facilitate the movement of goods, and promote economic activities, particularly in agriculture, fisheries, and coastal trade.

Murad Ali Shah noted that infrastructure development is central to Sindh’s growth strategy. “Better roads mean better connectivity, stronger markets, and improved livelihoods for our people. These projects will open new economic opportunities and uplift underdeveloped regions,” he said.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment, the Chief Minister directed strict monitoring of all PSDP schemes and instructed departments to ensure efficient utilisation of funds.