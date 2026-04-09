Sindh arms license branch official caught on video taking bribe

KARACHI: A video allegedly showing a government official at the Arms License Branch in the Sindh Secretariat, Karachi, taking a bribe has surfaced on social media.

The clip, which appears to show the official counting of currency notes, has raised serious concerns about corruption within Sindh government departments.

The official has been identified as Muhammad Ali Shaikh.

According to sources, Muhammad Ali Shaikh is responsible for printing arms licenses books and allegedly accepts large sums of money from citizens in exchange for issuing or renewing licenses.

The video reportedly shows him receiving cash from a citizen and counting it with apparent ease and satisfaction.

Read More: FIA constable arrested at airport on bribery charges

Earlier, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) constable posted at Multan International Airport has been arrested on charges of accepting a bribe, as part of the agency’s internal accountability drive on the directives of the FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar.

According to official sources, the Director of the FIA Multan Zone ordered the registration of a case against Constable Adil, who was performing immigration duties at the airport.

The constable allegedly accepted a bribe to allow an unaccompanied female passenger to travel for Umrah despite her failure to meet mandatory travel requirements.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the passenger did not possess a return ticket from Saudi Arabia and lacked sufficient funds to cover her expenses.

She was reportedly deceived by a travel agent, who charged her Rs280,000 after falsely promising her employment in Saudi Arabia.

The FIA officials said the agent allegedly paid the bribe to the constable to prevent the passenger from being offloaded. Following the incident, the FIA Multan registered a case and arrested the accused.