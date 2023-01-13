Sindh asks ECP for fresh delimitations in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: In a late-night move on Thursday, the Sindh government withdrew the notification regarding the delimitations of the constituencies in Karachi and Hyderabad and announced fresh delimitations by making amendments to Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA), ARY News reported.

The notification was also issued by the provincial in this connection.

“All notifications related to the delimitations of the councils of Karachi Division and Hyderabad District issued under Sections 10(1) & 16 of the SLGA- 2013 by the Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department shall stand cancelled and the LG&HTP department may take necessary action accordingly.

“The Sub-Committee of the cabinet, earlier formed by the Provincial Cabinet, in its meeting dated 30th December- 2021 shall reconsider and approve fresh notifications under Section 10(1) of the SLGA- 2013 related to above-mentioned areas.

“The provincial cabinet resolved and reiterated that the Government of Sindh is committed to holding free fair and transparent Local Government Elections so that power is devolved to the local representatives at grass-root level,” the notification stated.

It further added: “Local Government Elections (2nd Phase) be held as per schedule except in the following areas; Karachi Division and Hyderabad District”.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon also announced that the notification to hold the polls on the basis of the existing delimitation had also been withdrawn on the demand of their ‘coalition partner’, the MQM-P, which had serious reservations with it.

