Sindh asks federal govt to announce new NFC award: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh has asked federal government to announce a new National Finance Commission (NFC) award, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah here said.

CM Shah was talking to media while accompanying the People’s Party’s Senate candidates at the election commission office here.

On a question he said that the federal government could not deduct the NFC Award. “The constitution says that the provinces’ share could increase but not be reduced,” Sindh’s chief minister said.

Replying a question, Murad Ali Shah said “I desire that the People’s Party wins all 12 Senate seats from Sindh.” “We have submitted nomination papers for nine general seats.” He said that the assembly members will vote the PPP candidates to victory.

He said the Senate election held under the secret ballot; it is upto the voter to cast vote to anyone they want. “The prime minister and chief minister’s elections held under the open vote rule,” he said.

“We will try to get maximum seats in the election,” he added.

He said the PTI has shortage of politicians due to which they are depending on lawyers.

On a question he said the answer about writing the letter to the IMF should be taken from the PTI. “An individual’s interest being kept ahead of the people,” he added.