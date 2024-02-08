Sindh Assembly: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE
KARACHI: The unofficial results of Sindh Assembly’s constituencies are being received, reflecting that the Pakistan People’s Party is leading in some of the constituencies. Here are the live results of Sindh Assembly
PS-4: PPP’s Abdul Rauf Khoso is leading with 15165 votes against independent Ghalib Hussain who bagged 2838 votes.
PS-21: PPP’s Ali Nawaz Khan is leading with 42,845 votes against JUI-F’s Ghulam Ali Abbas who got 13909 votes
PS-25: PPP Syed Nasir Hussain Shah is leading from PS-25 (Sukkur) against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Ameer Bakhsh. As per unofficial results of 23 polling stations, PPP’s Nasir Hussain Shah bagged 11,545 votes while JUI-F’s Ameer Bakhsh secured 4533 votes.
PS-33: After results of 31 polling stations, PPP’s candidate Syed Hassan Ali Shah is leading with 141 against Independent candidate Gul Hasssan Mashowri with 47 votes.
PS-61: After results of 72 polling stations, Sharjeel Inam Memon of PPP is leading with 38,035 against JUI-F’s candidate who got 6,154 votes
PS-125: After the results of 34 polling stations, PPP’s Syed Muhammad Taqi is leading with 1270 votes followed by an independent backed by PTI Fauzia Hameed who secured 977 votes.
