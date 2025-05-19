Sindh Assembly gives nod to transfer of Aga Khan’s property

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly has passed a resolution, approving the transfer of Prince Karim Aga Khan’s property to Prince Rahim Aga Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The resolution stated that Prince Karim Aga Khan rendered great service in the fields of health and culture in Sindh.

All of Prince Karim Aga Khan’s properties will be transferred to the Aga Khan Jamaat and its new leader Prince Rahim Aga Khan, the resolution stated.

The resolution also mentioned that no legal documents or certificates will be required for the transfer of the property as Prince Rahim Aga Khan is the sole heir to all successor rights as the head of the Jamaat.

The resolution further clarified that the Sindh Aga Khan Property Bill will take effect across Sindh from February 4, 2025 and the transfer of the property cannot be challenged in any court.

Read More: Prince Karim Aga Khan dies at 88 in Lisbon

Earlier, the Aga Khan Development Network on X announced the death of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

The 49th hereditary imam or spiritual leader of the world’s 15 million Ismaili Muslims, his name also became synonymous with success as a racehorse owner, with the thoroughbred Shergar among his most famous.

The international jet setter – who held British, French, Swiss and Portuguese citizenship – also poured millions into helping people in the poorest parts of the world.

“If you travel the developing world, you see poverty is the driver of tragic despair, and there is the possibility that any means out will be taken,” he told the New York Times in a rare interview in 2007.

By assisting the poor through business, he told the newspaper, “we are developing protection against extremism”.

Prince Shah Karim Al Husseini was born on Dec. 13, 1936 in Geneva and spent his early childhood in Nairobi, Kenya.