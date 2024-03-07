Sindh Assembly hails SC opinion in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution, hailing the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan’s opinion on a presidential reference in the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto case, ARY News reported.

As per details, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presented the resolution which was also supported by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

“This house embraces the historical opinion of the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Presidential reference filed 12 years ago by President Asit Ali Zardari to reopen the case of the death sentence of the 1st elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. As per the opinion of the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan 45 years ago, during the rule of a Military dictator, when Shaheed Zulfikar All Bhutto was sentenced to death, justice and a fair trial were not granted in accordance with the constitution,” the resolution read.

It also demanded that the verdict on the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s case should be overturned

“This Assembly demands Sindh government to approach the federal government that Shaheed Zulifqar all Bhutto should be declared a National Democratic Hero. This House demands from the federal government to officially declare Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as Shaheed. Also, the Nishan-e-Zuffikar Ali Bhutto should be awarded to political workers and activists who have fought and sacrificed their lives for democracy,” the resolution added.

The Sindh Assembly that was specially summoned to adopt the resolution was prorogued after the passage of the resolution.