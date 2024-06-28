web analytics
Sindh assembly passes budget for FY 2024-25

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday has officially approved the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, totaling an amount of Rs3.056 trillion, ARY News reported.

The finance bill, crucial for outlining the financial framework for the upcoming year, was presented and passed with a majority vote despite the opposition members expressed disapproval in the assembly.

During the session, opposition lawmakers staged protests and chanting slogans against the passage of the finance bill for FY 2024-25, demanding the bill should be approve in phased manner.

