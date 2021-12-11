Sindh Assembly passes LG amendment bill amid opposition protest

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly has passed the amendment bill for a new local government (LG) system with a majority amid the strong protest from the opposition, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The amended bill of the new LG system was tabled in the Sindh Assembly by provincial LG minister Nasir Hussain Shah which was approved by the lawmakers with a majority amid the opposition’s protest.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The assembly also passed the bill for giving powers to the mayor to head Solid Waste Management Board. It is important to mention here that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had rejected the LG bill after raising objections.

During the assembly session, the opposition lawmaker recorded a strong protest and raised slogans against the bill.

READ: SINDH WITHDRAWS ‘SECRET BALLOT’ CONDITION FOR MAYOR’S ELECTION

During his speech, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that he asked the opposition to read the bill related to the new LG system once. He added that the government will welcome those who are willing to bring amendments to the bill.

He criticised that the ‘illiterate’ opposition showed unseriousness to recommend amendments to the LG bill and the lawmakers are now creating a scene in the assembly to create hurdles.

During CM’s speech, the opposition lawmakers tore copies of the bills and asked Murad Ali Shah to apologise for his discriminatory statement. They exchanged harsh words with the government lawmakers after surrounding the speaker’s dice.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!