Sindh Assembly passes resolution for constitutional benches

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed resolution for the formation of the constitutional benches in the province, ARY News reported.

Sindh’s parliamentary affairs and home department minister Zia Lanjar tabled resolution in the house. Provincial legislature passed the resolution with 123 votes.

Four members, PTI’s three and Jamaat Islami’s Mohammad Farooq, voted against the resolution.

People’s Party and MQM’s MPAs voted in support of the resolution.

Earlier, the PPP had directed all its members to ensure their presence in the assembly session at 10:00 AM.

All provincial assemblies are required to pass resolutions for formation of the constitutional benches under the recently passed 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The constitutional benches will be formed in the Sindh High Court under Article 202-A of the Constitution.

Under sub-clause ii of Article 202-A of the Constitution, a senior judge among the nominated judges of the high court will be the head of the constitutional bench.