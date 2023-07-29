29.9 C
Sindh Assembly will remain active till August 13: Murad Ali Shah

TOP NEWS

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Saturday stated that the Sindh Assembly will remain active till August 13, and will be dissolved after completing the official term, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that counseling is underway regarding the appointment of a caretaker chief minister for Sindh.

While responding to the question regarding the unannounced power outage, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah stated that he had a conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the unannounced electricity load shedding.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) had opposed the proposal for early dissolution of the assembly and wanted the assembly to be dissolved after completing its terms.

The PPP leadership expressed that the dissolution of the assembly before August 12 would not be useful except to get thirty extra days for the campaign and premature dissolution would be a negative message for the democrats.

