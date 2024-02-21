Sindh Assembly’s session summoned on Saturday

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly has called for a session scheduled for this Saturday, with newly elected members set to take their oaths, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The move comes as part of the procedural requirements following the recent elections, aiming to formalize the inclusion of the elected representatives in the legislative body.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto, is actively engaging with party leaders through individual meetings in Karachi.

These meetings are strategically designed to discuss party matters, strategies, and potential collaborations as the assembly gears up for its upcoming session.

The PPP, being a prominent parliamentary party in the Sindh Assembly, has promptly scheduled the parliamentary session for Friday, aiming to facilitate the swearing-in of all elected members and ensure their active participation in the legislative process.

The directive has been issued to all newly elected members, emphasizing their mandatory presence in the session.

Bilawal Bhutto is expected to participate in the parliamentary session along with other PPP leaders.