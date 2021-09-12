Sindh authorities take action against transporters for violating SOPs

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Department has taken action against the transporters who are violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The provincial minister Awais Qadir Shah said in a statement that the actions were taken in different districts across Sindh against the transporters for not possessing route permits and vehicle fitness certificates.

He detailed that the department challaned 90 vehicles and imposed fines worth 80,000. Shah added that the coronavirus vaccination certificates of the passengers are also being checked.

The actions were taken in Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sukkur, Larkana and other cities.

Earlier in September last year, the transport department of Sindh had quashed the penalty on route permit fee in a bid to relieve private transporters who suffered losses amid lockdown following the pandemic COVID-19 breakout.

The decision had come as a respite to transporters and their families whose businesses conceded huge losses due to lockdown and restrictions on transportation.

The penalties incurred in the quarterly period from months April to June had been pardoned and those who already paid the penalties can reach out to the finance department for their claims.

Other than the route permit penalties, the department had revoked any penalties on the Motor Vehicle Fitness Certificate as well for the same quarter of April to June 2020.