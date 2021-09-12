Sindh, Balochistan CNG stations to close for four days starting Monday

KARACHI: All the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh and Balochistan will stay closed for four days starting Monday, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said on Sunday.

According to a notification, the CNG stations will remain closed from 12.00 am on Monday (Sept 13) till 8am on Friday (Sept 17).

“Due to Dry Docking (Change of FSRU at Engro Terminal) that will take place from September 13 to 16, 2021, SSGC’s RLNG intake will be reduced from 150 to 75 MMCFD,” read the notification, a copy of which is available with ARY News.

“Therefore, in compliance with sectoral priority order for gas load management, all CNG Stations in Sindh and Balochistan, will remain closed.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy will hold on Monday talks with stakeholders for resolution of the issues facing the CNG and RLNG sector.

All Pakistan CNG Association President Shoib Khanji said the outcome of the talks would decide the future of the sector.