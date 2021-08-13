Sindh bans use of drone cameras on 8, 9, & 10th Muharram

KARACHI: The Sindh government has banned the use of drone cameras on 8, 9 and 10th of Muharram in the province amid security concerns, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh home department, the use of helicams on 8, 9, and 10th of Muharram has been prohibited across the province, while SHOs have been given special powers over violations under section 144.

Though the provincial government is satisfied with the security arrangements put in place, strict measures are being ensured for the safety of processions and the majalis, the notification read.

The ban has been imposed on the reports of IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar and other concerned departments.

Earlier this month, the Sindh home department had notified a three-day ban on pillion riding in Karachi.

According to a notification issued by the department, the pillion riding will remain banned in the port city on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram.

“In continuation and partial modification of this department’s Notification of even number dated 28.07.2021, the ban on pillion riding for Karachi Division shall be for 8th, 9th, & 10th Muharram-Ul-Harram 1443 AH (2021),” read the notification.