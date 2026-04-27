Sindh bans drone flying for 60 days under Section 144

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday under Section 144 announced complete ban on flying drones across the province for 60 days.

Sindh Home Department in a notification warned strict action against violation of the order.

“The government has announced the ban under Section 144 for 60 days”, home department notified.

The decision has been made due to security concerns to ensure the law and order, provincial home department said.

The Punjab government yesterday extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province, with a complete ban on flying drones remaining in place.

According to the provincial home department, the restriction on outdoor drone operations has been extended for a further 30 days due to security concerns.

However, limited use of small drones has been permitted during indoor events at halls and marquees in Lahore. Authorities stated that event organisers will be responsible for ensuring the safe use of drones during such indoor functions.

Intelligence agencies and law enforcement institutions have been exempted from the ban.

Officials emphasised that public safety, maintenance of law and order, and protection of property remain the government’s foremost priorities.

The ban on drone operations will remain in effect until 25 May, according to a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department.

The administration and police across the province have been directed to strictly enforce the orders.