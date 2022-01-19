Sindh govt bans indoor gatherings in Karachi, Hyderabad amid Omicron upsurge

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday banned indoor gatherings, weddings and dining in Karachi and Hyderabad in light of decisions taken by National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) as part of new curbs meant to tackle the pandemic’s fifth wave being driven by the Omicron variant.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department, the new restrictions in Karachi and Hyderabad will come into effect from January 24 and will continue till February 15.

Following are the restrictions announced by the provincial home ministry:

Indoor gatherings allowed up to 300 individuals, outdoor up to 500 for districts with positivity up to 10pc.

Indoor gatherings banned, outdoor up to 300 for districts with positivity rate more than 10pc (with effect from Jan 24).

Indoor weddings allowed up to 300 individuals, outdoor up to 500 for districts with positivity rate up to 10pc.

There will be a complete ban on indoor dining and weddings in Karachi and Hyderabad with effect from Jan 24. However, outdoor dining and weddings with maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated guests will be allowed.

Only vaccinated people will be allowed in gyms, cinemas, shrines, and amusement parks. However, 50% capacity will be ensured at these places in cities with more than 10% positivity rate.

Public transport will operate with 70% occupancy (trains at 80%) for fully vaccinated and mask wearing will be mandatory throughout the journey.

Classes for students aged below 12 years will be allowed with 50 per cent attendance in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) today announced a string of restrictions to curb rising Covid-19 cases.

A session of the country’s nerve centre for Covid response with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair approved imposing restrictions from Jan 20 till Jan 31. These restrictions will be reviewed on Jan 27.

