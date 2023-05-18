Sindh bans objectionable material in O level syllabus

KARACHI: Sindh Education Department has banned objectionable material in O level syllabus, ARY News reported.

According to the Additional Director Sindh Education Department, Rafia Javed said the province has barred schools from imparting an objectionable chapter of “Same Sex Family” in the Sociology book of O level to students.

Furthermore, the Sindh education department has also banned the chapter of “History and Culture of Pakistan” in the Pakistan Studies book of O level.

Rafia Javed in her statement said such chapters are against Pakistan’s culture and directed the private schools to remove them from the books.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain assured the Senate a letter is being written to Cambridge to remove the highly objectionable content (Same Sex Family chapter) from the O Level sociology book.

The minister was responding to a calling attention notice moved by senators Mohsin Aziz and Faisal Saleem Rehman. The senators had raised alarm bells terming the content being contrary to Islamic and cultural teachings and values of Pakistani society.