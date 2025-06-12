Sindh budget 2025-26: Key proposals finalised

The Sindh government has finalized its budget 2025–26 proposals, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sindh budget 2025-26 will be presented in the provincial assembly tomorrow (Friday). According to proposals, the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the province has been increased from Rs493 billion to Rs503 billion.

Key highlights of the development allocations include Rs183 billion earmarked for new development schemes and Rs45 billion proposed for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) fund intended for MNAs and MPAs.

Each divisional headquarters city is expected to receive a Rs7 billion development package.

The education sector’s development allocation is proposed to rise from Rs32 billion to Rs38 billion, while the health sector’s budget may increase from Rs18 billion to Rs21 billion.

Meanwhile, some departments face budget cuts: the Local Government Department’s allocation may drop from Rs74.37 billion to Rs66.11 billion, and S&GAD’s development budget is proposed to be reduced sharply from Rs32 billion to Rs 10.91 billion.

For Karachi, the allocation for mega development projects has been dramatically increased to Rs21 billion from just Rs1.38 billion last year. The irrigation budget is also proposed to rise from Rs26 billion to Rs31 billion, and public health engineering from Rs21 billion to Rs24 billion.

In the education sector, the college education budget is proposed to increase from Rs3.99 billion to Rs7.10 billion, and the universities & boards budget from Rs4.26 billion to Rs7.24 billion. Conversely, the school education budget is expected to be trimmed from Rs20 billion to Rs17.82 billion.

The transport sector is also set to benefit, with a proposed increase in its development allocation from Rs5.84 billion to Rs10.25 billion.