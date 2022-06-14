Sindh Budget proposals presented for Cabinet approval

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is also holding the finance portfolio, on Tuesday presented budgetary proposals for Fiscal Year 2022-23 in cabinet session for approval, ARY News reported.

Provincial budget for FY 2022-23 will be presented in the Sindh Assembly today.

Murad Ali Shah has said that no new tax being imposed in the provincial budget for the new financial year. “Rs 262 billions have been proposed for the development budget,” Sindh CM said.

“In budget papers Rs 250 billions have been recommended for overall health sector budget,” he said.

“The government has also suggested 15% raise in government salaries in the FY2022-23,” Shah said. Moreover, five percent raise has been proposed in pensions.

“The government has suggested over 20 pct hike in the budget of the education sector for the next year,” he said.

According to a previous report, provincial government was also planning to include Rs32 billion under the district development budget the budgetary proposals.

The Sindh government had also estimated spending of Rs100 billion for projects funded by foreign donors.

