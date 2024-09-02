Sindh to build expressway from KPT terminal to Jam Sadiq Bridge

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has decided to build an expressway from Karachi Port terminal to Jam Sadiq Bridge here, ARY News reported on Monday.

The project was decided in a session of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Board, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“The road’s 12.5-kilometer portion will be up the ground and remaining below the surface,” chief minister said. “The expressway from the KPT terminal will connect with Malir Expressway at Jam Sadiq bridge”.

The CM directed the Sindh local government department to finalize the project in collaboration with the PPP unit. “The government will build the road on PPP mode with its own resources,” chief minister said.

Murad Ali Shah said that the NDD Technology Park also being made under the public private partnership and Sindh government has allocated 1.7 billion rupees funds for the project.

“After MoU, the agreement for the technology park should be inked in current month,” chief minister said.

The PPP policy board also approved a project of reforestation over one lac hectares of land in Sindh. It was also decided to get assistance from the Asian Development Bank for reforestation on 88022 hectares.

“According to a WWF report of year 2017, Pakistan have forests on its six percent land, while the minimum forest cover should be 25% of the land,” chief minister said.

The meeting was briefed that the reforestation project will be implemented in katcha area of Matiari and Jamshoro districts. “In the first phase of the project reforestation will be made on 34,995 hectares,” the PPP session was informed.

Murad Ali Shah also expressed resentment over delay in implementation of the Marble City project and directed for an early implementation of it.