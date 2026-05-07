The by-elections on 19 vacant seats across local councils in 9 districts of Sindh will be held on 17 May 2026; all arrangements have been finalised, officials say.

According to election officials, the polls were initially scheduled for 63 vacant seats in 18 districts of Sindh.

However, 40 candidates have already been elected unopposed, while no nomination papers were submitted for four seats. As a result, voting will now take place for 19 seats only.

Officials said preparations for the by-elections had been completed, including the training of polling staff.

Monitoring teams from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are also monitoring the electoral process in their respective constituencies.

The Election Commissioner of Sindh, Ijaz Anwar Chauhan, has instructed deputy commissioners, district returning officers, and returning officers to ensure that all available resources are used to conduct free, fair, peaceful, and transparent elections.

He also directed officials to ensure strict implementation of the election code of conduct.