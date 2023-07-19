Sindh cabinet approves LG Act amendments to empower mayors

KARACHI: Sindh cabinet has approved key amendments to the Local Government Act for empowering the LG institutions, mayors and UC chairmen and decided to pass the changes from the assembly at the earliest, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Sindh cabinet approved the LG Act amendments to hand over powers to the mayors and UC chairmen to head the development authorities in their respective divisions and districts across the province.

Following the LG Act amendments, the Karachi mayor will be ex officio of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Lyari Development Authority (LDA) and Malir Development Authority (MDA).

The Hyderabad mayor will be the chairman of the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

The chief executive of the regional solid waste management will be appointed among three shortlisted officers with the consultation of the concerned mayor.

The Karachi mayor will also be ex officio of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) and one of the three shortlisted officers will be appointed as the chief executive of the water board with the consultation of the mayor.

The chairman of the concerned council will be ex officio of the Sehwan Development Authority (SDA). Additionally, the employees of all development authorities across Sindh will work on the orders of the concerned councils.