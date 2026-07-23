Sindh cabinet approves relief package for government employees

KARACHI, July 23: The Sindh cabinet has approved a relief package for provincial government employees, including an increase in disparity allowance and travel allowance with effect from July 1, 2026, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the decisions were taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The meeting also approved a broader package covering governance reforms, expansion of the provincial health insurance scheme, education reforms, infrastructure projects and food security measures.

Under the approved package, employees in BPS-1 to BPS-16 will receive a 2 percent Disparity Allowance 2026 on the frozen Basic Pay Scale 2022 as applicable on June 30, 2026.

According to the provincial government, the allowance is intended to bridge the pay gap created after the Sindh government granted a higher salary increase to employees in these grades in 2025 compared with the increase announced by the federal government.

The cabinet also approved a 50 percent increase in monthly travel allowance for all provincial government employees.

Under the revised rates, the monthly travel allowance has been increased from Rs1,785 to Rs2,678 for employees in BPS-1 to BPS-4, Rs1,932 to Rs2,898 for BPS-5 to BPS-10, Rs2,856 to Rs4,284 for BPS-11 to BPS-15, and Rs5,000 to Rs7,500 for employees in BPS-16 and above.

The cabinet also approved an increase in the special conveyance allowance for employees with disabilities from Rs6,000 to Rs10,000 per month. The amount will be paid in addition to the regular travel allowance.

The approved measures will take effect from July 1, 2026, under the existing terms and conditions.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon told reporters after the meeting that the cabinet did not approve a proposal to grant an executive allowance.