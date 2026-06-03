The Sindh Cabinet has approved a series of development, health, energy, and security initiatives, including Rs. 11.198 billion worth of infrastructure projects for Karachi and Rs. 8.825 billion in additional funding for water supply and drainage schemes across the province.

The decisions were taken at a provincial cabinet meeting chaired by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House, attended by provincial ministers, advisers, and senior officials.

Among the key approvals was a package of 11 non-ADP infrastructure schemes under the Karachi Mega Project, to be financed through the allocation for ‘New Development Initiatives’ of the ADP 2025 – 26. These projects carry a cumulative estimated cost of Rs 11.198 billion.

The schemes include improvement and rehabilitation of important roads and transport corridors in Karachi, such as Haji Ibrahim Essa Road, Haji Camp Road, Korangi Link Road, Clifton roads connecting Marine Drive, Mehran and Pajero roads in Scheme-33, Korangi Creek Airbase Road, the extension of Jinnah Avenue in Gulzar-e-Hijri, and the Baldia Stadium Road project linking Shahrah-e-Orangi to Hub River Road.

The cabinet also approved the construction of two major bridges at Power House Chowrangi in North Karachi and 4-K Chowrangi in Surjani Town to improve traffic flow and urban connectivity. To kick-start these schemes, the cabinet sanctioned Rs560 million – around five per cent of the total estimated cost from the ADP during the current financial year.

The cabinet also sanctioned Rs8.824 billion in additional funding for 16 ongoing water supply and drainage schemes under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for 2025-26.

The chief minister directed departments concerned to ensure the timely completion of procedural requirements so that payments could be made within the current fiscal year.

In another decision, the provincial government approved a Rs.485 million project for the rehabilitation and uplift of the shrine area of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, including improvements to surrounding civic facilities and public spaces.

An initial allocation of Rs. 24.25 million, equivalent to five per cent of the project cost, has been sanctioned for the current financial year.

The cabinet also approved the introduction of a new framework to receive the province’s constitutionally mandated 12.5 per cent natural gas royalty in kind, instead of entirely in cash, on a field-to-field basis.

The CM said that his government expects the arrangement to enhance revenue generation, improve energy security, support local industry and enable monetisation of royalty gas at market-linked prices. Estimates presented to the cabinet suggest that the new mechanism could generate an additional annual financial benefit of over Rs26 billion for Sindh through improved value realisation of its gas resources.

To develop the mechanism, the chief minister approved the formation of an inter-departmental committee headed by the Energy Secretary, tasked with presenting a detailed policy framework within 30 days.

In the health sector, the cabinet approved the release of Rs395 million to Integrated Health Services (IHS) to settle verified liabilities related to the management of 111 outsourced healthcare facilities, including 105 Rural Health Centres (RHCs) and six Taluka Headquarters (THQ) hospitals – under a Public–Private Partnership arrangement from March 2016 to October 2021.

The cabinet also adopted the Sindh Nursing Workforce Strategic Policy 2026-2040, a long-term plan aimed at addressing shortages of nursing staff, improving training standards and expanding healthcare capacity.

Officials said the policy seeks to strengthen workforce planning and improve patient care across the province.

Responding to security requirements, the cabinet approved a revised procurement plan worth Rs857 million for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), including the acquisition of specialised equipment through direct contracting with the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC).

The cabinet further approved a Rs171.2 million project to install solar-powered street lighting on the elevated section of Shahrah-e-Bhutto passing through Sammo Goth. The scheme will be financed through the Viability Gap Fund and is intended to improve safety and visibility along the corridor.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the approvals reflected the government’s focus on infrastructure development, improved public services and efficient utilisation of public resources across Sindh.