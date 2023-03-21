Sindh cabinet approves Rs15bn Ramazan package

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has approved a Rs15.6 billion Ramzan package to be given to 78.1 million low-income families by transferring cash of Rs2,000 to each family as a subsidy for purchasing 30 kilograms of wheat flour at a rate of Rs 65 per kg.

“The cash transfer to the targeted low-income families would be made through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP),” Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah CM said while chairing a cabinet meeting at CM House.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary, PSCM, and other concerned officers.

In order to improve the Price Control mechanism, particularly the price hike during the month of Ramazan 2023, the cabinet approved amendments in “Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act-2005.

Under the amendments, the fine for the failure of the display price list of essential commodities has been increased from Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 for producers or dealers, Rs 20,000 for retailers other than pushcart vendors, and Rs10,000 to Rs20,000 for pushcart vendors.

The fine for the retailer’s failure to declare stock of essential commodities from Rs 50,000 to Rs100,000 and sale of different commodities at a higher price than the notified/company price the fine has been increased from 50,000 to Rs100,000.The cabinet decided to launch a drive against Profiteering and Hoarding.

Secretary GA told the meeting that in Karachi a network of existing Bachat bazaars was being utilized where Ramzan Bazars would be established while in other districts local councils, municipal committees/town committees, or Market Committees were being encouraged and AC/DC would supervise the establishment.

In some areas Fruits associations are being encouraged to establish their own stalls with lower prices. Association manufacturers and suppliers would be encouraged to provide discounts.

The Sindh cabinet decided to establish Sindh Emergency Service Rescue 1122 for which a draft bill was presented. The cabinet was told that Sindh did not have a dedicated Emergency Response service and only relies on charitable organizations/NGOs.

The functions of Rescue 1122 include Ambulance Service, Water Rescue, Fire Fighting, Urban Search & Rescue, Building Safety, Motor Bike Rescue Service, Community Safety, Training of Community/Govt Institutions/ Schools Etc, Certification for Basic Life Support (CPR, Fire drills, safety standards, etc.)

The cabinet approved the draft Bill `Sindh Emergency Rescue Service-1122’ and referred it to the assembly.

The cabinet also approved a draft Bill for the establishment of the Institute of Mother and Child Health at Shaheed Benazirabad Act-2023. It would be as an autonomous body to be made functional through its independent board of governors.

The cabinet approved Sindh Resettlement and Rehabilitation (P&R) Policy 2023 with main features such as improving the conception, planning, and execution of projects and ensuring projects are socially sustainable.

