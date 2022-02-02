Sindh Cabinet fixes Rs 2200 per maund wheat support price

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet in a session on Wednesday decided to fix the support price of wheat in the province at Rs2200 per maund, ARY News reported.

A session of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, approved procurement of 1.4 million metric tonnes of wheat and allocated Rs. 4450 million funds for procurement of the grain, which used as staple food.

The chief minister also directed for procurement of wheat in northern Sindh from 1st March. “The procurement centres will be opened in the last week of February,” he said.

“We have to achieve 1.4 MMT wheat procurement target this year,” chief minister Shah said.

The provincial cabinet also decided that the Pakistan Steel could not sell additional land and directed the sub registrar not to transfer the land of Pakistan Steel. Additional land of the steel mills will be transferred back to the Sindh government, according to the cabinet decision.

The cabinet also decided to implement the Supreme Court’s decision with regard to the KPT Housing Society’s land.

Sindh cabinet also approved declaring Bundal and Buddo islands as protected forest and issuing a notification to this effect. Earlier, forest minister Taimoor Talpur given a briefing to the cabinet on these islands.

Comments