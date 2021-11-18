Sindh Cabinet sets Rs2200 per 40KG wheat price for next harvest

KARACHI: A meeting of the Sindh cabinet on Thursday fixed the support price of 40KG wheat at Rs 2200 for the next harvest season of 2021-22, ARY News reported.

The provincial cabinet session chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed hope that the growers will produce more wheat this year.

“Wheat production is expected to be 27.5 million metric tonnes in the country in 2021-22 – an 8% increase over the 25 million tonnes produced in the previous year”, the cabinet was briefed.

The cabinet decided to enhance the wheat support price in viewe of the hike in fertilizer price and onther agriculture inputs.

Last year, 2020-21 Sindh had fixed the support price of 40KG wheat at Rs2,000.

Sindh cabinet also approved subsidy package on fertilizer for Rabi crop.

The cabinet session was informed that the federal government had approved subsidy for growers over the phosphate fertilizer in the Rabi crop season. “The federal and provincial governments will give subsidy at 50:50 ratio, according to the decision,” the cabinet was informed in the briefing.

“Sindh’s share becomes 21.6 pct thus the subsidy will be equal to 5.6 billion rupees,” the cabinet briefed.

“This subsidy will be provided to the growers having one to 16 acres of land for cultivation,” according to the briefing.

