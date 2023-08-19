Here are the names of Sindh caretaker cabinet members with portfolios

KARACHI: Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar’s 10-member cabinet will take oath today, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, Brig (r) Haris Nawaz will be given the portfolios of caretaker home and information minister in the Sindh cabinet, Dr Saad Niaz will be caretaker health minister, Khuda Bux Marri will be given the portfolio of energy ministry, Younus Dhaga will be industries minister and Mubeen Jamaili will be caretaker minister for local govt.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori will administer oath to the caretaker cabinet members at 5:00 pm today.

Yesterday, Sindh Caretaker CM Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has completed consultation and shortlisted names to be taken in the first round of the interim provincial cabinet, sources told ARY News.

Talking to journalists, caretaker CM Justice Maqbool Baqar said that consultation for the caretaker cabinet was underway and a formal announcement in this regard will be made soon.

In response to a question, he said that it was the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) prerogative to announce the date for elections. “Our job is to facilitate the electoral watchdog in holding the elections,” he added.