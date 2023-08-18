Sindh caretaker set-up: Names shortlisted for cabinet posts

KARACHI: Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has completed consultation and shortlisted names to be taken in the first round of the interim provincial cabinet, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the caretaker Sindh government has finalised names for caretaker provincial cabinet, which will consist of academicians, prominent doctors, eminent surgeons, economists and security experts.

Sources claimed that the interim cabinet will work impartially and in the broad interest of the people of the province. Special consideration was given to the educational and professional qualifications of shortlisted members, sources added.

Sources have revealed that Dr Saad Niaz, Ms Rana Hussain, Dr Junaid Shah, and Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz have all been confirmed to join the caretaker Sindh caretaker cabinet.

In addition, Mubeen Jatori and Younus Dagha will also be part of the interim set-up, sources added.

The names of Younus Dagha and Dr Junaid Ali Shah were suggested by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), sources claimed.

Talking to journalists, caretaker CM Justice Maqbool Baqar said that consultation for the caretaker cabinet was underway and a formal announcement in this regard will be made soon.

In response to a question, he said that it was the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) prerogative to announce the date for elections. “Our job is to facilitate the electoral watchdog in holding the elections,” he added.

A day earlier, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice Retired Maqbool Baqar took oath in a ceremony held at the Governor’s House.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor’s House which was also attended by the outgoing chief minister Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered oath to the caretaker CM Justice Retd Maqbool Baqar.

Who is Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar?

Justice Maqbool Baqar is a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was born on April 5, 1957, in Karachi, Pakistan. He received his LLB. degree from the University of Karachi in 1979.

Justice Baqar began his legal career as an advocate in the Sindh High Court in 1981. He became Additional Judge High Court on 26 August 2002. He served as a judge of the Sindh High Court from 2002 to 2015.

On February 17, 2015, he was elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Baqar has written a number of important judgments, including the judgment in the case of Asif Zardari vs National Accountability Bureau, which held that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had exceeded its powers in the investigation of former President Asif Zardari.

Justice Baqar also wrote the dissenting note in the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa vs Federation of Pakistan, which held that the presidential reference against Justice Isa was politically motivated.