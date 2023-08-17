Caretaker Sindh CM Justice Retd Maqbool Baqar takes oath

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice Retired Maqbool Baqar has taken oath in a ceremony held at the Governor’s House, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor’s House today which was also attended by the outgoing chief minister Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered oath to the caretaker CM Justice Retd Maqbool Baqar.

The outgoing chief minister Murad Ali Shah was also given a guard of honour at the Governor’s House.

Earlier, a consensus was made on the name of Maqbool Baqar for caretaker CM in a meeting between Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ansar Rana.

After the advice of CM Murad, Governor Kamran Tessori approved the appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as caretaker Chief Minister under Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Kamran Tessori dissolved the Sindh Assembly at the advice of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday (August 11).

Who is Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar?

Justice Maqbool Baqar is a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was born on April 5, 1957, in Karachi, Pakistan. He received his LLB. degree from the University of Karachi in 1979.

Justice Baqar began his legal career as an advocate in the Sindh High Court in 1981. He became Additional Judge High Court on 26 August 2002. He served as a judge of the Sindh High Court from 2002 to 2015.