Governor approves appointment of Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar as Sindh caretaker CM

KARACHI: Sindh governor Kamran Tessori late Monday night approved the appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as Sindh’s caretaker chief minister.

Sindh chief secretary has issued the notification of the appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as caretaker Sindh Chief Minister. Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar is expected to take oath on August 16, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Kamran Tessori dissolved the Sindh Assembly at the advice of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday (August 11).

Who is Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar?

Justice Maqbool Baqar is a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was born on April 5, 1957, in Karachi, Pakistan. He received his LLB. degree from the University of Karachi in 1979.

Justice Baqar began his legal career as an advocate in the Sindh High Court in 1981. He became Additional Judge High Court on 26 August 2002. He served as a judge of the Sindh High Court from 2002 to 2015.

On February 17, 2015, he was elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Baqar has written a number of important judgments, including the judgment in the case of Asif Zardari vs National Accountability Bureau, which held that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had exceeded its powers in the investigation of former President Asif Zardari.

Justice Baqar also wrote the dissenting note in the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa vs Federation of Pakistan, which held that the presidential reference against Justice Isa was politically motivated.