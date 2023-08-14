Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar named Sindh caretaker CM

KARACHI: Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has been named as Sindh caretaker chief minister (CM) as outgoing provincial chief executive Murad Ali Shah and Leader of Opposition in provincial assembly Rana Ansar agreed on his name, ARY News reported on Monday.

The outgoing chief minister and the opposition leader finalised Maqbool Baqar’s name during a meeting at the CM House. They subsequently signed and sent the advice to the Governor Sindh for the final approval.

Although the name of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has been approved, sources told ARY News that he would be sworn in on tomorrow (Tuesday, August 15).

Chief Secretary Sindh will issue the notification of appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM).

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Kamran Tessori dissolved the Sindh Assembly at the advice of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday (August 11).

The provincial cabinet has also dissolved after the dissolution of the assembly, whereas, the law department issued a notification regarding the development.

Murad Ali Shah will continue performing duties as the chief minister till the appointment of the caretaker CM.

Who is Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar?

Justice Maqbool Baqar is a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was born on April 5, 1957, in Karachi, Pakistan. He received his LLB. degree from the University of Karachi in 1979.

Justice Baqar began his legal career as an advocate in the Sindh High Court in 1981. He became Additional Judge High Court on 26 August 2002. He served as a judge of the Sindh High Court from 2002 to 2015.

On February 17, 2015, he was elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Baqar has written a number of important judgments, including the judgment in the case of Asif Zardari vs National Accountability Bureau, which held that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had exceeded its powers in the investigation of former President Asif Zardari.

Justice Baqar also wrote the dissenting note in the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa vs Federation of Pakistan, which held that the presidential reference against Justice Isa was politically motivated.