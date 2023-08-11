Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar among candidates for Sindh caretaker CM

KARACHI: Justice retired Maqbool Babar is among candidates for the Sindh caretaker CM slot as the Sindh government has recommended his name to the senior leadership of Pakistan People’s Party, ARY News reported, citing sources familiar with the development.

Sources say, the Sindh Assembly will be dissolved today, after the process of appointing a caretaker chief minister will begin.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Ali Shah and Opposition Leader in SA, Rana Ansar will ‘hold’ a consultative meeting tomorrow to discuss the names of the caretaker CM.

Sources said the PPP leadership has no objection to the name of Justice retired Maqbool Baqar, who is said to be a strong candidate for the Sindh caretaker slot.

Sources further said that the Sindh government hopes that the opposition will not have any objection to Maqbool Baqar’s name.

Earlier, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Sardar Abdul Rahim said that names for caretaker Sindh’s chief minister’s (CM) slot would be disclosed after the dissolution of the assembly.

While addressing a press conference alongside Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders, Sardar Abdul Rahim said no name was finalised for the caretaker prime minister (PM) by the federal government. The GDA leader said that they almost finalised the caretaker chief minister and cabinet members’ names.