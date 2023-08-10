Caretaker CM: ‘Names to be given after Sindh Assembly’s dissolution’

KARACHI: Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Sardar Abdul Rahim said on Thursday that names for caretaker Sindh’s chief minister’s (CM) slot will be disclosed after the dissolution of the assembly, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference alongside Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders, Sardar Abdul Rahim said that the names for the caretaker Sindh CM’s slot will be disclosed after the provincial assembly’s dissolution.

He said that no name was finalised for the caretaker prime minister (PM) by the federal government. The GDA leader said that they almost finalised the caretaker chief minister and cabinet members’ names.

He alleged that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders want to continue its corrupt practices by trading government jobs. Rahim added that a stay order was issued on the government jobs at the request of the MQM-P.

The opposition parties, MQM-P and GDA, held a session for finalising the names for the caretaker set-up. The press conference was conducted by GDA leader Sardar Abdul Rahim, Syed Ismail Shah, Husnain Mirza, MQM-P’s Javed Hanif and Arshad Vohra.

Earlier in the day, the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) started preparations for general elections by awarding tickets to candidates.

According to details, the party leadership has issued tickets to four candidates for the upcoming general elections.

Syed Hafeezuddin will contest the elections from NA-245, Muhammad Iqbal Khan from NA-236 and Humayun Usman NA-243.

Fayyaz-ul-Haq Khan has been awarded party ticket to contest election from Karachi’s PS-112 constituency.

The tickets were issued to all candidates after the approval from MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.