Governor Kamran Tessori dissolves Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Governor Kamran Tessori dissolved the Sindh Assembly at the advice of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday, ARY News reported.

Governor Kamran Tessori signed CM Murad Ali Shah’s advice to dissolve the Sindh Assembly today.

The provincial cabinet has also dissolved after the dissolution of the assembly, whereas, the law department issued a notification regarding the development.

Murad Ali Shah will continue performing duties as the chief minister till the appointment of the caretaker CM.

Sindh Assembly completed the tenure of four years, 11 months and 29 days. The chief minister and the opposition leader will have to finalise the caretaker CM in three days after the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly before completing its five-year tenure.

Earlier in the day, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he will advice the governor to dissolve the provincial assembly today.

While addressing the farewell session of the Sindh Assembly today, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said that today, he will advice the governor to dissolve the assembly.

He congratulated the Sindh lawmakers for successfully completing their five-year tenure. He also thanked the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership for showing confidence in him.

CM Shah said that today is the last day of the Sindh Assembly and the completion of the five-year tenure was not an easy task. He added that he got elected four times since 2002.

He said that some elements attempted to stop the businesses of the Sindh Assembly and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took revengeful actions against the province.

