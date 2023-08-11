CM Murad signs advice for dissolution of Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly, ARY News reported on Friday.

The chief minister departed for the Governor’s House to submit the advice for the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly. The governor will dissolve the Sindh Assembly at CM Murad’s advice.

Earlier, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said Friday that he will advice the governor to dissolve the provincial assembly today.

While addressing the farewell session of the Sindh Assembly today, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said that today, he will advice the governor to dissolve the assembly.

He congratulated the Sindh lawmakers for successfully completing their five-year tenure. He also thanked the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership for showing confidence in him.

CM Shah said that today is the last day of the Sindh Assembly and the completion of the five-year tenure was not an easy task. He added that he got elected four times since 2002.

He said that some elements attempted to stop the businesses of the Sindh Assembly and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took revengeful actions against the province.

Yesterday, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Sardar Abdul Rahim said that names for caretaker Sindh’s chief minister’s (CM) slot will be disclosed after the dissolution of the assembly.

While addressing a press conference alongside Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders, Sardar Abdul Rahim said that the names for the caretaker Sindh CM’s slot will be disclosed after the provincial assembly’s dissolution.

He said that no name was finalised for the caretaker prime minister (PM) by the federal government. The GDA leader said that they almost finalised the caretaker chief minister and cabinet members’ names.

He alleged that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders want to continue its corrupt practices by trading government jobs. Rahim added that a stay order was issued on the government jobs at the request of the MQM-P.

The opposition parties, MQM-P and GDA, held a session for finalising the names for the caretaker set-up. The press conference was conducted by GDA leader Sardar Abdul Rahim, Syed Ismail Shah, Husnain Mirza, MQM-P’s Javed Hanif and Arshad Vohra.