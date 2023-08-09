Caretaker Sindh CM: Three names emerge as favourite

KARACHI: Three names emerged as favourite for the caretaker Sindh chief minister’s (CM) slot after ongoing consultations between the opposition parties, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The opposition parties, MQM-P and GDA continued consultations for the caretaker Sindh CM. Sources told ARY News that both opposition parties mulled over recommended names.

Sources added that Shoaib Siddiqui, Younus Dagha and Dr Safdar Abbasi emerged as the favourite contenders for the top slot.

The MQM-P and GDA will hold their third key meeting on Thursday (tomorrow) for finalising the names for the caretaker Sindh chief minister and cabinet members.

The Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar will forward three names after completing the consultation process.

Earlier, GDA had recommended seven names for the Sindh CM’s slot, whereas, MQM-P recommended two names.

On Monday, ARY News had obtained a list of names for caretaker Sindh CM recommended by the opposition parties including MQM-P and GDA.

The political parties expedited the consultation process after the announcements for the dissolution of the national assembly on August 9 and later provincial assemblies besides the establishment of the caretaker set-ups.

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P recommended the names of Shoaib Siddiqui and Younus Dagha, whereas, GDA forwarded seven names including Dr Safdar Abbasi, Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi, Fazlullah Qureshi and Rehmat Jaffery.

Fazlullah Qureshi is a former bureaucrat and Rehmat Jaffery is a former judge.

The MQM-P’s recommended names include former Commissioner Karachi Shoaib Siddiqui who had also performed duties as secretary in different institutions and Younus Dagha – a renowned industrialist and former federal secretary.

Formal consultations between Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Leader of Opposition Rana Ansar on the provincial caretaker setup will begin after August 11.

The government and opposition leaders will discuss the caretaker setup of Sindh after the dissolution of the provincial assembly.