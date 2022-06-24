Sindh, Centre agree to expedite work on KCR under CPEC

KARACHI: Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday chaired a meeting here in Karachi to discuss the ongoing Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, ARY News reported.

The meeting, which was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali and other officials, agreed to expedite the KCR project under CPEC. The railways minister also formed a committee to move KCR project forward.

The matters of depot for BRT red line, Thar Coal connectivity to the main Railways line and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking to CM Murad Ali Shah, Saad Rafique assured the federal government’s full support for the early completion of Karachi Circular Railway.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally requested the Chinese government to include Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

PM Shehbaz Sharif made these remarks while addressing Islamabad metro bus service inauguration ceremony which was attended by Charge d’ Affaires of People’s Republic of China Pang Chunxue.

“I request the Chinese government to reconsider Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project and support the Government of Pakistan in the construction of the project for the benefit of people of the port city,” said PM while talking to the Chinese ambassador.

KCR project

Former prime minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of the long-awaited Karachi Circular Railway project last year in September.

The Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) earlier this year approved new Karachi Circular Railway project. The new KCR is being built with an estimated cost of Rs220 billion on the basis of a public-private partnership.

Karachi Circular Railway envisaged the construction of a 43km-long world-class affordable mass transit system using environment-friendly electric trains.

The project envisages the construction of flyovers and underpasses along the route of Karachi Circular Railway for the elimination of 22-level crossings. The project will facilitate the free movement of the KCR train.

