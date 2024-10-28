web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Monday, October 28, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Sindh challenges IRSA approved projects of six canals from Indus: CM

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Sindh has challenged the misconceived decision of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) about canals in the CCI, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali said here while talking to media on Monday.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on a question about six new canals from Indus River said, he has written letter to the planning minister as well as Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and demanded withdrawal of the decision.

He denied any hidden condition with regard to the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

He said the People’s Party would not support any thing against the interest and rights of people.

He said Benazir Bhutto had signed the Charter of Democracy for the constitutional court. “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has won that success after 18 years”.

He was also opined that the caretaker government has not been beneficial and suggested removal of this clause from the constitution. “I don’t know about the 27th amendment, only learned from the media,” CM Shah replied to media on question.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.